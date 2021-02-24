Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.02 ($9.43) and last traded at €8.10 ($9.52). Approximately 613,963 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.29 ($9.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.94 ($10.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.27.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

