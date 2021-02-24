Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $279,951.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00011509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

