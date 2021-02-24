DeVault (DVT) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $10,877.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 395,744,284 coins and its circulating supply is 367,517,006 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

