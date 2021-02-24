Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, Sells 29,579,389 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 15,546,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,306,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

