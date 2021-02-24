DEX Price Hits $0.0470 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $13.30 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

