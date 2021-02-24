DexCom (DXCM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $449.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $415.00 to $449.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $485.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/29/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,598. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 166.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,862 shares of company stock valued at $31,763,881. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

