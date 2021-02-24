Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$6.10. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 66,588 shares changing hands.

DXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$385.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.63.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

