Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,945 ($38.48). The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,966.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,788.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.90 billion and a PE ratio of 61.35. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38).

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders bought 831 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,008 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

