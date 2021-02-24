Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

