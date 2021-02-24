Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 47758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.26.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.