Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

