Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

FANG stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

