DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,076,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 272,581 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

