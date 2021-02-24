Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 2,542,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,406,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of Digital Ally stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.91% of Digital Ally worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

