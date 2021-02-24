Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Digital China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

