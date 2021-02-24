DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0291 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00483355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00033070 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.94 or 0.02333781 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

