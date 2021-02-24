Digitalcoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $92,378.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.20 or 0.03315019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00365874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.55 or 0.01065238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.46 or 0.00425767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00393235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00266907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024104 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,016,066 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

