Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00760850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00060977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.23 or 0.04687546 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

Digitex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

