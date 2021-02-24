Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $23,122.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

