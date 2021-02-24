DigixDAO Price Hits $315.14 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $82,759.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $315.14 or 0.00621308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 116,522 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

