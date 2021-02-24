Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.05

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 30208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

