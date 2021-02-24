Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland Sells 10,904 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $880,934.16.

Julie Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 373,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.