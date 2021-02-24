Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 319,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 42,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COM. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,566,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.