Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.07 and last traded at $67.07. 1,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CCON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

