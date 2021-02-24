Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading Up 7.1%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.45. 1,023,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 488,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

