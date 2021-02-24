Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $25.60. 4,069,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,719,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

