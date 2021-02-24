Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.91

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.91 and traded as low as $56.16. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 3,122,096 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

