Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.20

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $23.37. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 272,985 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares by 1,314.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000.

