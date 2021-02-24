DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 373,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 226,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,883.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,125. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

