Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

