Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.