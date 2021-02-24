DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.60 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $4.60 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

