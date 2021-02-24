DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,484. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $69.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $966.66 million, a PE ratio of -167.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

