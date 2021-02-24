DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

