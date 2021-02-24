dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Trading 18.9% Higher

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) shares traded up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $14.44. 7,354,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 514,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

