Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.01

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 56975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

