DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $240.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -206.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.