DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,707 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.30% of DocuSign worth $124,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $243.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

