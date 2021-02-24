Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Capitalization Tops $8.82 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance token can now be purchased for $177.80 or 0.00353119 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $435,535.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00503009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00080835 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00471012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,614 tokens. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

Doki Doki Finance Token Trading

