Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Dollar General worth $81,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 70.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.