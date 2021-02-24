Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DPZ opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.09.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

