Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $67.94. Approximately 459,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 369,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Get Domo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.