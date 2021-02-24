Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.58

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.58 and traded as high as C$45.42. Domtar shares last traded at C$44.58, with a volume of 41,998 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.35.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

