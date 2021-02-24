Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.71. 179,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 232,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $757.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 388,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

