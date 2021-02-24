Donu Price Tops $0.0246 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Donu coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donu has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. Donu has a total market cap of $124,550.39 and $51.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079883 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000194 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00234264 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.