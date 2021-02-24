Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

