Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.