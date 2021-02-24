Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dover worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

