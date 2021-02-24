DraftCoin Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $271,062.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

