Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $12.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

